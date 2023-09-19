David Amsalem slams protesters, Ashkenazi Israelis in Knesset

Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem took aim at Israeli protesters abroad and Ashkenazi Israelis during a Knesset plenum session on Tuesday.

"You crossed every red line," he said to the protesters. "You're dragging the State of Israel into the abyss. You make all this mess and then tell us we're not responsible. You destroy democracy, and we're to blame?"

He specifically mentioned a projection of a photo of the prime minister in a prisoner's uniform on Alcatraz as he landed in San Francisco on Monday.

"You disgust me, you're a disgrace," said Amsalem. "Whoever did that harmed the security of the State of Israel."

Amsalem also spoke strongly against Ashkenazi Israelis, saying he would not live a life where he was a second-rate citizen in comparison. He has made similar statements in the past, even accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of discriminating against Mizrahi Israelis when building his government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) is seen next to Likud MK David Amsalem in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The minister, whose parents made aliyah from Morocco, compared Ashkenazi Israelis to the South African apartheid in the second half of the 20th Century, warning the plenum that "in South Africa, the white people lost."

Amsalem criticizes Netanyahu's comments to Elon Musk

Amsalem's criticism was not aimed only at protesters and Ashkenazim, however, as he spoke out against Netanyahu's comments to Elon Musk on Monday.

While explaining the reform to Musk, Netanyahu said that he thought the law to cancel the reasonableness clause was bad when it was proposed - an opinion he had not expressed before it was passed in Knesset in July.

Netanyahu said the law sought to "reject one imbalance by creating another imbalance" and added that "it was a mistake."

Amsalem disagreed, pledging that the coalition would continue to advance the judicial reform.

"The reform presented by Levin is the beginning of the reform," he said. "The State of Israel is not a democratic state, and we want to make it democratic."

This difference of opinion reflects what has been going on in the coalition over the last couple of weeks after a compromise outline was leaked to the media.

But while disagreeing with Netanyahu on this position, Amsalem defended the prime minister's strong stance against Israelis protesting against him abroad.