Likud continues to fall, Gantz to earn 38 seats - poll

The Likud Party would only earn 16 seats if elections were held today, according to a poll published by Channel 13 on Thursday evening.

The poll additionally found that Benny Gantz's National Unity party would earn 38 seats and Yesh Atid would earn 15 seats.

Additionally, Shas would earn nine seats, Otzma Yehudit and Yisrael Beytenu would earn eight seats each, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Ra'am would earn six seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn five seats, and Meretz and Hadash-Ta'al would earn four seats each.

The Labor Party and Balad would not pass the electoral threshold, according to the poll.

The poll results would leave the current coalition with 45 seats and the former coalition would earn 71 seats. Hadash-Ta'al traditionally does not sit in coalitions. The Knesset plenum on July 24. All opposition MKs boycotted the vote for the ‘reasonableness’ bill, while all coalition MKs supported it, resulting in a 64-0 vote. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

How many seats could Yossi Cohen get?

The poll additionally found that if former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen headed the Likud instead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the party would rise to 23 seats, while the National Unity party would fall to 33 seats and Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu would lose one seat each.

When adjusted for a scenario in which three new parties headed by former prime minister Naftali Bennett, Cohen, and Yair Golan, Bennett's new party would earn 15 seats, Cohen would earn six seats, and Golan would earn seven seats. In that situation, the National Unity party would earn 23 seats, the Likud would earn 15 seats, and Yesh Atid would earn 10 seats.