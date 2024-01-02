Hamas negotiators have waived the condition of a final ceasefire and the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza in the ongoing talks with Israel for a second hostage release, according to a report by the Arab World News Agency (AWP), citing sources in Hamas.

"The five-way talks between Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Israel, and Hamas are ongoing, but so far no agreement has been reached," the source told AWP, adding that talks have "accelerated significantly in recent hours," with "Cairo and Doha making persistent efforts."

The terrorist group is now open to the release of 40 hostages in exchange for 120 prisoners held by Israel, the report said, adding that Hamas had demanded a one-day ceasefire in exchange for each hostage released, but Israel refused.

A released hostage speaks out for the release of her husband, Ohad, who remains in captivity. (credit: MAARIV)

Hamas reportedly open to deal along lines of previous exchange

AWP reported, in the name of Palestinian sources, that Hamas wants the next ceasefire to be longer than the previous exchange, but is open to proceeding along the same lines, i.e. ten women and children hostages released each day in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners, all women and minors, held in Israel on security offenses.

Between November 24 and November 30, Hamas released 105 civilian hostages, 81 of whom were Israeli, 23 Thai, and one Filipino, in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners, 107 of whom were minors.

There are an estimated 133 Israeli hostages still captive in Gaza.