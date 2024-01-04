Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020.

The group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels.

Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave, Iran claims

An informed source told Iranian state media that the first explosion in Iran yesterday was caused by a suicide bomber.

This claim comes after a review of evidence, including CCTV footage. People gather near a body lying on the ground at the scene of explosions during a ceremony held to mark the death of late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, in Kerman, Iran, January 3, 2024 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during an anniversary event at the cemetery where Soleimani is buried in the southeastern city of Kerman.

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi told state TV the death toll was at 95, down from 103, and said 211 others were injured, making it the deadliest attack in the history of the Islamic Republic, which has faced similar incidents in the past from various groups, including Islamic State.