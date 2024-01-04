IDF to begin internal October 7 massacre investigation - report

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Thursday began the process of investigating the events leading up to the October 7 massacre and subsequent war with Gaza, according to Israeli media reports.

The investigative team will be headed by former IDF chief of staff Shaul Mofaz.

The IDF stated that the investigation process has not yet started; it is still in the planning stages and the chief of staff is finalizing the investigative teams. When things are entirely finalized, the IDF statement continued, there will be an official announcement.