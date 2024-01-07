Jerusalem Post
Fraud and Online Crime Unit suspect fraud over NIS 1 million

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Fraud and Online Crime Unit of the Central District Police revealed suspicion of fraud worth more than NIS 1 million on Sunday.

The report comes following a months-long investigation of a Ness Ziona resident after the unit received a report regarding a series of fraudulent offenses committed by the suspect.

Allegedly, the suspect approved salary payments to relatives so that they would be registered employees of the company without performing any work and even issued invoices for them for years.

