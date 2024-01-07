Former chief justice to represent Israel at ICJ genocide hearing

Aharon Barak, a former president of the Israeli Supreme Court, has been chosen to represent Israel at the ICJ genocide hearing at the Hague, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to standard procedure, a country is allowed to send a judge on its behalf to join the panel at the ICJ the moment it is sued. Barak will join the existing 15-judge panel at the Hague for the hearing.

The hearing of the year

The hearing in question was initially filed by South Africa on December 29, 2023. South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza in violation of the Genocide Convention, of which both Israel and South Africa are signatories.

The decision was allegedly made by the Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Judges are seen at the International Court of Justice before the issue of a verdict in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by Pakistan in 2017, in The Hague, Netherlands July 17, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Well received

Gideon Sa'ar praised the decision on "X" (formerly Twitter), stating, "At the moment of truth: the incitement, defamation, and delegitimization gave way to the international status, to the good name acquired over decades, to professionalism. I congratulate the Prime Minister and the Legal Adviser to the Government on the correct and accurate decision."

The hearing will take place on Thursday and Friday of this week.