Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to drown out US President Joe Biden's reelection speech in South Carolina on Tuesday, according to Reuters footage from the event and multiple media reports. The speech was taking place in the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a white supremacist killed 9 people in 2015.

The protesters called interrupted the president with calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, something that the United States has vetoed in United Nations votes.

“If you really care about the lives lost here, you should honor the lives lost and call for a ceasefire in Gaza,” one person shouted from the audience, according to the New York Times.

Supporters of the president began yelling in response "4 more years," indicating that they supported Biden taking another term in his current position as president. Biden settled his supporters down, insisting “It’s all right, it’s all right.” People display signs, chant, and sing as they await arrest during a protest in the US Capitol rotunda to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and oppose a military aid package for Israel, in Washington, US December 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Allison Bailey)

As the protesters were escorted out, the Times reported that Biden reassured the audience that he understood the protesters' "passion" in trying to end the conflict.

Repeated targeting of the White House

Biden has repeatedly come under fire for his continued support of Israel, in one such case in November the White House was vandalized by protesters. Advertisement

Later in the day, a man was arrested for driving into the White House gates, the BBC reported. It is unclear what the motive of the man was or if it was accidental.