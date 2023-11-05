Anti-Israel protesters vandalize White House gates, try to scale fence

One of the organizers of the protest published a post about event with the text "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Demonstrators rally outside the White House in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, US, November 4, 2023. (photo credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized the gates of the White House with red paint and attempted to scale the fence around the president's residence early Sunday morning, according to footage shared from the scene.

Protesters also placed Palestinian flags and signs on monuments around Washington DC.

One video from the gates of the White House showed a person with their face masked climbing on the fence while waving a Palestinian flag. Protesters were also filmed shouting "F&*k you" and "shame" at security officers on the other side of the fence.

A poster with a photo of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with the word "Wanted" above their heads was placed on the fence as well.

Secret Service monitors the situation from inside the fence of the White House as demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, US, November 4, 2023. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
Riot organizer pushes 'from the river to the sea' chant

The US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, one of the movements which organized the riot, wrote in a post on X that hundreds of thousands of people took part in the event and that they would "keep resisting until Palestine is free."

The movement additionally wrote "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!" in a post about the event, a slogan commonly used by Palestinian terrorist groups to refer to the absolute destruction of the State of Israel and the removal or murder of all Jews from the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Additional protests were held in a number of other cities around the world on Saturday night and Sunday morning.



