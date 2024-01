The government has decided to postpone the vote on the revision of the wartime budget to Sunday instead of Thursday, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday night.

A statement issued by the Ministry said, "The Finance Minister and the legal advisor to the government have agreed to postpone the debate and the vote on the revised state budget for 2024 to Sunday at 2 p.m., to enable the completion of the professional legal work on the government's decisions accompanying the revised budget."