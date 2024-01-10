Jerusalem Post
Assault weapon seized at soccer game in Tel Aviv: 89 suspects brought in for questioning

By ALON HACHMON

Following the seizure of a large number of assault weapons and explosive devices before the Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Haifa game in Bloomfield, 89 suspects were brought in for questioning in the Ayalon area, according to Israeli media. 

US State Dept OKs potential sale of military equipment to Egypt
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 10:14 PM
Israeli gov't postpones vote on amended wartime budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 09:32 PM
Foreign Ministry: Israelis advised not to travel to Ecuador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 09:16 PM
US: No indication of military cooperation between Hamas, North Korea
By HANNAH SARISOHN
01/10/2024 08:54 PM
Armed drone shot down over US base in northern Iraq -sources
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 08:39 PM
IDF chief: Fighting in Gaza prepares soldiers for combat in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 08:31 PM
Israel Police warns of floods in Judean Desert and Dead Sea on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 07:08 PM
Idan Amedi, injured in Gaza fighting: I'll be fine, we must stay strong
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 07:02 PM
Israel's Gilad Erdan meets with UN Gaza humanitarian coordinator
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 06:10 PM
Four Palestinian Red Crescent staffers killed in Gaza - statement
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 05:43 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah HQ in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 05:15 PM
WHO cancels sixth aid mission to Gaza over security concerns
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 04:42 PM
Lebanon delays new FX platform due to tensions in south
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 04:02 PM
Israel's Knesset to cut NIS 121 million from budget for war efforts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2024 03:17 PM
Germany condemns Houthis' latest Red Sea attacks as 'clear escalation'
By REUTERS
01/10/2024 02:40 PM