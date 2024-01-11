Netanyahu clarifies: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza, displacing civilians

Netanyahu makes Israel case to the world in video summarizing basic points of Israel's case at the International Court of Justice.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 11, 2024 00:53
Benjamin Netanyahu address the nation from Tel Aviv. December 30, 2023. (photo credit: PMO/screenshot via Youtube)
Benjamin Netanyahu address the nation from Tel Aviv. December 30, 2023.
(photo credit: PMO/screenshot via Youtube)

In a video published in English on Wednesday night Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says "Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population."

The video has likely been produced due to the upcoming South Africa vs Israel case at the International Court of Justice, in which South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

in the video, Netanyahu can be heard saying "Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population. Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law."

He highlights that the IDF has attempted to minimize Palestinian casualties through leaflets, providing warnings, and creating safe passage corridors, while Hamas has done its utmost to maximize Palestinian casualties.

"Our goal is to free Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages," followed by, "Once this is achieved Gaza can be demilitarized and deradicalized, thereby creating the possibility of a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

A man holds a placard which accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war, at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, in Cape Town, South Africa, January 10, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER)
A man holds a placard which accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war, at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, in Cape Town, South Africa, January 10, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER)

South Africa vs Israel

Much of the legal backing for the case will rest on whether South Africa can prove Israel's intent to commit genocide.

Advertisement

As a result, Israel's case will be based on showing that it provided mitigating measures to keep civilians alive.

In this light, the video can be seen as a summation of Israel's case to the ICJ, and further, as Netanyahu making Israel's case to the world.



Related Tags
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
International Court of Justice
Israel-Hamas War 2024