Reports emerged on Sunday night of a suspected US attack on the western Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah, a port city on the Red Sea controlled by the Houthis.

Reports also suggested Israel could have been involved in the attack.

Yemen's Houthis have targeted ships traveling through the Red Sea toward Israel as part of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. In the past week, the US, UK, and their allies have launched over 100 airstrikes across Yemen, targeting Houthi infrastructure.

There were also reports coming out of Yemen of spy planes flying in the area.