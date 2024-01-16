Jerusalem Post
Israeli minister demands cabinet meeting on next phase of Gaza war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2024 11:15

Minister Gideon Sa'ar demanded that the security cabinet be convened immediately to discuss the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip and how to manage it on Tuesday morning.

"Decreasing the intensity of IDF activity in the Strip and reducing the size of the forces there in the current situation - are wrong. The cabinet must decide on increasing military pressure on Hamas immediately," he stated.

"It must also be defined that changes like the campaign will be based on the examination of the progress in achieving the goals and not according to timetables."

the statement came shortly following a barrage of over 50 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Netivot and the surrounding areas.

