Four members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an alleged Israeli air strike on Damascus on Saturday, including a senior figure in its information unit, a security source in the regional pro-Syrian alliance told Reuters.

The strike, using precision-guided missiles according to the source, flattened a multi-story building in the neighborhood of Mazzeh in the Syrian capital.

The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran, said the multi-story building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government, and that it was entirely flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles."

Israeli has not taken responsibility for strike

There has been no immediate confirmation from Israel.

Essam Al-Amin, head of the Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, told local Syrian outlet Al-Watan Online that his hospital had received one corpse and three wounded people, including a woman, following Saturday's attack. Gunmen stand during the funeral of two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen who were killed in an Israeli raid, in Jenin refugee camp, in the West Bank May 10, 2023. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building.

Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel by terrorists of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza.

In December, an Israeli strike killed two Guards members, and another on Dec. 25 killed a senior adviser to the Guards who was overseeing military coordination between Syria and Iran.