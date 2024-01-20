Four members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an alleged Israeli air strike on Damascus on Saturday, including a senior figure in its information unit, a security source in the regional pro-Syrian alliance told Reuters.
The strike, using precision-guided missiles according to the source, flattened a multi-story building in the neighborhood of Mazzeh in the Syrian capital.
The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran, said the multi-story building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government, and that it was entirely flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles."
Israeli has not taken responsibility for strike
There has been no immediate confirmation from Israel.
Essam Al-Amin, head of the Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, told local Syrian outlet Al-Watan Online that his hospital had received one corpse and three wounded people, including a woman, following Saturday's attack.
A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building.
Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel by terrorists of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza.
In December, an Israeli strike killed two Guards members, and another on Dec. 25 killed a senior adviser to the Guards who was overseeing military coordination between Syria and Iran.