US personnel suffer minor injuries in Iraq base attack - US official

Attackers fired multiple rockets at US forces at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base on Saturday, two security sources and one government source said.

US personnel suffered minor injuries and a member of Iraq's security forces was seriously wounded in an attack on Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base on Saturday, a US official said, citing initial assessments, which are subject to change.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said initial reports indicated that the base was hit by ballistic missiles but left open the possibility the base was hit by rockets, adding an assessment was ongoing.