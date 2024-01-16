Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iraq condemns Iran strike on 'Israeli spy HQ,' to file UNSC complaint

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2024 09:12

Iraq condemned on Tuesday Iran's "aggression" on Erbil that led to civilian casualties in residential areas, according to a statement by the country's foreign ministry, after its Revolutionary Guards said they attacked Israel's "spy headquarters" in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi government will take all legal measures against these actions that are considered a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and the security of its people, including filing a complaint at the United Nations Security Council.

IDF destroys Hezbollah anti-tank launcher in Lebanon strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 09:08 AM
Inmate dies from chronic illness, Israel Prison Service says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 08:17 AM
IDF reservist falls in southern Gaza Strip battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 06:11 AM
Syrian media report explosions in Aleppo, blasts heard
By GUY ULSTER
01/15/2024 11:34 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2024 10:09 PM
IDF Chief Halevi: 'We are making clear statement to entire region'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2024 08:50 PM
Defense Minister Gallant: Only military pressure will return hostages
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 08:06 PM
UK Labour's Starmer clarifies party perception on Palestinian statehood
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2024 07:53 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will target US ships
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 07:30 PM
Ukrainian journalist says unknown intruders tried to storm his home
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 06:40 PM
Explosion heard near Yemen's Hodeidah airport - residents
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 05:01 PM
Biden official pushes controversial day after Gaza plan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2024 04:55 PM
North Korean hackers, criminals share money laundering networks
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 03:17 PM
Minister Ben-Gvir calls to boycott Turkey after soccer player's arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2024 11:28 AM
Kremlin hails North Korea as 'our partner' as foreign minister visits
By REUTERS
01/15/2024 11:20 AM