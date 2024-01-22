Jerusalem Post
Police arrest two Islamic State supporters who planned Jerusalem terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two individuals who support the Islamic State were arrested in east Jerusalem for intending to carry out a terror attack, Shin Bet, Border Police, and Jerusalem District Police announced on Monday.

The terrorists had reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, acquired chemical materials for explosives, and intended to target civilians and security forces in the Jerusalem area.

The police and the Shin Bet uncovered their plans, leading to their arrest before any attacks could be carried out, and today, an indictment will be filed against them by the prosecutor's office.

This event follows two other individuals indicted for supporting the Islamic State and planning an explosive attack in the Jerusalem area a week and a half prior.

