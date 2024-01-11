Two ISIS-affiliated terrorists were arrested in December in east Jerusalem by officers of the Jerusalem District of Israel Police and the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet), the police announced on Thursday.

The terrorists planned to prepare explosive devices and target Israeli security forces before their attempts were thwarted and they were arrested.

Early in December, a 23-year-old resident of Jabel Mukaber in east Jerusalem was arrested by security services. The suspect was interrogated, and his arrest was extended by the court from time to time. On December 25, 2023, another suspect, a 21-year-old resident of Jabal Mukaber, was also arrested and transferred for investigation.

The two were residents of Jabel Mukaber in east Jerusalem (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Pedophilic material found on one of the terrorist's phones

The investigation by the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District and the Shin Bet revealed that the two terrorists, supporters of Islamic State's ideology, collected jihadist material from the Internet and Telegram, including disturbing videos and pictures, videos of ISIS terrorists fighting in the Middle East, and more. Falling under the influence of Islamic extremism, they planned to carry out terror attacks against police officers and IDF soldiers.

Investigations showed how the two studied how to prepare the explosive devices and means of sabotage they intended to use in the attacks. Additionally, in a search conducted by investigators on the mobile phone of one of the terrorists, pedophilic material was found, leading to the opening of an additional investigation against him.

Upon completion of the investigation by the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem District Court, a solid evidentiary infrastructure was established against the two terrorists, and a statement of claim was filed against them. Their arrest has been extended from time to time, and an indictment is expected to be filed against them in the Jerusalem District Court.