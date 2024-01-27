US Defense Secretary Austin to return to Pentagon Monday

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to return to the Pentagon on Monday, nearly a month after being secretly admitted to a hospital for complications from an undisclosed prostate cancer surgery in December, two US officials told Reuters on Friday.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on December 22 to treat prostate cancer.

He returned to the hospital on January 1 due to complications that included a urinary tract infection. His hospitalization was not revealed until four days later, and the Pentagon did not specify why he was being treated until January 9.

Earlier on Friday, physicians at Walter Reed said Austin continued to recover well from prostate cancer treatment and was expected to make a full recovery.