Israeli dies after off-road vehicle sinks into northern river

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 50-year-old man drowned after his off-road, all-terrain vehicle sank into a river in the Arab village of Ras Ali in northern Israel on Saturday.

MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene determined his death.

"When we arrived, we were led to the river, where the man was lying unconscious without a pulse and breathing. We were told that the driver's vehicle had overturned into the river and the driver was trapped underwater," paramedic Shadi Magdov said. "The man had already been pulled out while he was unconscious and we immediately began performing resuscitation operations. In the end, we had to determine his death."

