Romania suspends payments to UNRWA

By REUTERS

Romania has suspended its voluntary payments to the United Nations' Palestinian aid agency (UNRWA), the foreign ministry said on Monday, joining a series of countries to do so pending a full investigation into accusations that its employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"We express our full confidence that the U.N. investigation will clarify the situation as soon as possible," the ministry said. "Until the investigation is concluded, the ministry will ... not make any new voluntary contributions to UNRWA."

Palestinian doctor arrested for committing sexual offenses on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:51 PM
Red Sea crisis causes 10-15-day delays in Barcelona port
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:35 PM
Germany: UNRWA is not the only way to help the people of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:25 PM
UNRWA says unable to assist Gaza if funding does not resume
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:12 PM
UK's Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after Jordan drone strike
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:04 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial attorney resigns - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 12:47 PM
Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 12:01 PM
Israeli forces foil stabbing attack in West Bank, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:46 AM
Pakistan, Iran to expand security cooperation after missile strikes
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 10:36 AM
Israeli forces carry out counterterrorism ops. in West Bank camps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:17 AM
Austria joins suspension of UNRWA funds amid October 7 probe
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 09:47 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they launched rocket at US warship in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 08:48 AM
IDF drone crashes in field upon returning from Gaza mission
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 07:42 AM
Iran executes four people it claims are linked to Israeli intelligence
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 07:23 AM
Iran says it has no link to the drone strike in Jordan
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 05:58 AM