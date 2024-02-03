Jerusalem Post
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife get 7 years for unlawful marriage

By REUTERS

Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and fined on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage violated the law, his party said.

It was the third adverse ruling against the embattled former prime minister this week and comes ahead of national elections on Thursday that he is barred from contesting.

The jailed Khan, 71, has in recent days been sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets and 14 years along with this wife for illegally selling state gifts.

"After hours of rushed hearings at court, no cross examination of witnesses, and no due process - a mockery of the law," Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said in a statement.

"With the way these trials are being conducted, there will be a huge question mark on the February 8th elections. This is a test case for Pakistan's higher judiciary."

