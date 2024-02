A suspected cyber incident was detected in the computer systems of the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, the Health Ministry, the National Cyber Directorate, and the Rambam Medical Center said in a joint statement on Monday.

The incident was stopped with no disruption to the various systems or to the center's operations.

The statement emphasized that the hospital is operating as usual and is continuing to provide medical treatments.

The incident is under investigation, the statement noted.