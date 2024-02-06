IDF chief: October 7 investigations to begin soon, no stone unturned

Speaking at an Israel Air Force operational conference, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated that an investigation into the events of October 7 was to commence and that the investigation would “leave no stone unturned.”

Halevi spoke alongside Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and Southern Command Commander Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelstein.

“Why have we not investigated yet? We are in a very intense war, dealing with many fronts, as I previously mentioned, with intense operations also inside the Gaza Strip itself,” Halevi said. “An investigation takes time, an investigation requires availability, and - we all understand - difficult investigations also require emotional capacity, so it's important to conduct them properly. This is why we waited until now.

“On the other hand, our intention is very clear. To investigate, to learn, and to get to the bottom of things, and to leave no stone unturned. We want to learn, understand what worked, understand what didn’t work, what we could have done differently, and to put it simply, to be better so that it won’t change our ability to deter and our ability to prevent.”