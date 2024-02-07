Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fallen soldier's death from Gaza wounds announced by Binyamin council

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2024 09:53

Soldier Hanan Drori of Psagot was announced as a fallen soldier on Wednesday morning by the Binyamin Regional Council.

According to the Council's statement, Drori was injured over two months ago while serving in Gaza but has now succumbed to his wounds. 

Drori, who was 26, is survived by his parents and three brothers and was reportedly about to get engaged.

"I knew Hanan as a dear neighbor," Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Katz said. "We have lost a beautiful man with a sense of humor and kindness. A smart and brilliant guy. We embrace the whole family and the dear parents Tali and Roni."

Drori is the third resident of Psagot to be killed since the war against Hamas began. 

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Microsoft: Iranian cyber mobilized in favor of Hamas after Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 07:35 AM
Amb. Herzog says Israel needs US supplemental bill, hopes it will pass
By HANNAH SARISOHN
02/07/2024 05:23 AM
US detects Russian aircraft operating in the Alaska
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 05:01 AM
Houthis fire missiles at ships near Yemen -US military
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 04:12 AM
Grenade thrown in Tel Aviv, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 04:05 AM
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 01:59 AM
Iraq and US need to return to negotiating, Iraq foreign minister says
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 01:39 AM
Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:31 PM
Hamas: We intend for release of largest number of Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:28 PM
Hamas: We intend for largest release of jailed Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Portugal's president vows to apply pressure to secure hostages release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:25 PM
Chile ex-president Sebastian Pinera dead in helicopter crash
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:21 PM
IDF deputy commander killed in Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 07:44 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 07:00 PM