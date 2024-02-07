Fallen soldier's death from Gaza wounds announced by Binyamin council

Soldier Hanan Drori of Psagot was announced as a fallen soldier on Wednesday morning by the Binyamin Regional Council.

According to the Council's statement, Drori was injured over two months ago while serving in Gaza but has now succumbed to his wounds.

Drori, who was 26, is survived by his parents and three brothers and was reportedly about to get engaged.

"I knew Hanan as a dear neighbor," Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Katz said. "We have lost a beautiful man with a sense of humor and kindness. A smart and brilliant guy. We embrace the whole family and the dear parents Tali and Roni."

Drori is the third resident of Psagot to be killed since the war against Hamas began.

This is a developing story.