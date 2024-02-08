Jerusalem Post
Putin says Russia is working to free hostages in Gaza conflict

By REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin told leaders of Russia's Jewish community on Wednesday that Moscow had achieved "specific results" in diplomatic efforts to free hostages caught up in Israel's conflict with Hamas, Russian news agencies reported.

The agencies said Putin made the comments at a meeting with Russia's chief rabbi, Berl Lazar, and the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Alexander Boroda. Putin said Russia had made use of its contacts with the political wing of Hamas.

"You know, since the situation became more tense in the Middle East, Russia has been doing everything to help people who became hostages," Putin was quoted as saying.

"As is known, our Foreign Ministry worked through the political wing of Hamas and, on the whole, there have been specific results."

