A terrorist was neutralized on Thursday morning after opening fire at IDF soldiers stationed near at the entrance to the village of Deir Sharaf near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

"IDF soldiers from the 7037th (Res.) Battalion operating at a military post near Nablus neutralized a terrorist who fired at the force," the military said in a statement.

No casualties to IDF soldiers were reported. This is a developing story.