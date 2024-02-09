US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that conduct in Gaza has been "over the top," adding that he is working to get a sustained pause in fighting in place.

"I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top," Biden told reporters at the White House, in some of his sharpest criticism to date of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He added that he has been pushing for increased humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians and to get a temporary pause in place to allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Biden intent on a ceasefire

"I'm pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage ceasefire," Biden said. "There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, a lot of innocent people who are in trouble and dying, and it's gotta stop." IDF troops patrolling inside the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The Israel-Hamas war began after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped 253 people into Gaza.

There has been one ceasefire to date, lasting a week at the end of November.