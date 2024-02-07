PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron held Wednesday in Paris a memorial ceremony for the French-Israelis killed Oc. 7 by Hamas, marking four months exactly since the terrible Hamas massacre.

Family members of the 42 dual citizens and also family members of French-Israelis kidnapped by Hamas were invited to the moving ceremony, which took place at the Invalides monument building at the center of the French capital. The French government charted an airplane to bring the families from Israel, and hosted them in Paris. After the ceremony, the families were set to meet Macron personally at the Elysee Palace.

The ceremony started with soldiers of the French republican Guard, dressed in blue and black, carrying the pictures of the 42 victims, as the French army orchestra played Kadish by the French composer Maurice Ravel. Once the soldiers with the portraits were standing at the court, President Macron delivered his speech, the only address pronounced during the sober ceremony.

‘’They weren’t even thirty years old. Avidan, Valentin or Naomi will never reach that age. They all had their dreams. They studied law, or computer science, started a job, found love, got engaged, they had faith, or not, had a guitar, a surfboard on the waves of the Mediterranean, they were full of ideals,’’ eulogized Macron.

Placed under the theme of the continuous battle of France against antisemitism, Macron said that Oct. 7 was ‘’the largest antisemite massacre of our century,’’ stating that the barbarism of Hamas ‘’was nourished by antisemitism.’’ The French president stressed that ‘’nothing justifies the terror acts,’’ perpetrated Oct. 7. France continues to battle for the liberation of the hostages, said Macron, adding that ‘’their chairs are still empty.’’ Israelis watch a screening of a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, February 7, 2024 (credit: FLASH90)

Mother of fallen soldier: Ceremony was "extremely impressive, very moving"

‘’The ceremony was extremely impressive, very moving for all of us,’’ Zehava Ben Simon, mother of late IDF officer Hadar Simon killed while fighting Hamas terrorists who infiltrated army base Zikim, told The Jerusalem Post. ‘’I really felt that they respected us, they respected the memory of our loved ones, our emotions. We appreciate enormously the engagement of President Macron and all that the French government has done for us,’’ she added. Zehava arrived to Paris together with her two children, Shafaf, the elder sister of Hadar, and Aviv, Hadar’s twin brother.

Katya, the mother of Bar Zohar, said that the families of the victims were all touched by the ceremony. ‘’I’m happy they did it now, four months after, and not earlier. We just could bring ourselves to come in the days after,’’ she tells the Post. ‘’Bar was only 23 years old. She went to the Nova festival, where the terrorists shot her. She tried to escape in a car with friends, but didn’t make it. I cannot start imagining what she went through.’’ Advertisement

Katya stresses her gratitude to Macron for holding the ceremony, and for the French embassy in Tel Aviv, who accompanied the family from day one. ‘’I do not take any of that for granted. The personal decision of Macron to hold this ceremony moves us beyond words,’’ she noted.

Tali Ben Chabo is the sister of Arik Peretz. Arik, and his daughter Ruth-Hodaya were both murdered at the Nova festival. Ruth was born with brain damage. She could not eat any solid food nor walk, but loved music. Her father brought here wherever there was music, to brighten her life, his loyalty and love to he knew no boundaries.

‘’We are here to tell her story,; for the world to hear about these two beautiful, peace-loving people, murdered in cold blood’’ says Tali. ‘’I am so moved to be here today. The French president and the whole staff of the French consulate in Israel are very special people. They accompanied us from the moment I told them that we are French citizen and that my brother was missing. At the time, we still had hope that Arik and Ruth had been kidnapped, not killed,’’ she tells the Post, ‘’they stayed with us since then. The ambassador himself was in touch with us, French Foreign minister Catherine Colonna came to see us, saying she will travel to Qatar to try and help us. When we sat shiva, President Macron called us. They were really there when we needed them most.’’

‘’The ceremony sends a message of compassion, of love to our French-Israeli compatriots, to all the victims of this atrocious attack’’ former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told the Post. Valls served as premier when France was hit by the 2015 terror attacks in Paris, leading the government’s hardline against Islamic terrorism.

‘’Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and also with the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. And for me, it’s a moment of awareness, of recognizing the danger we are facing. We have already experienced that, in France and in other European countries. It is the same danger, Islamic terrorism, that hit Israel four months ago. So this ceremony is important for getting together, for rendering homage to the victims, but also for recognizing the danger threatening all of us,’’ he said.