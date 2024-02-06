House Republicans will vote Monday afternoon in support of their standalone supplemental act, which will provide Israel with $76 billion in funding as well as $200 million for protecting US troops throughout the Middle East.

The House vote comes as the Senate is struggling to gain support for its supplemental bill, which ties funding for Israel with funding for Ukraine and policies for the US southern border.

The vote scheduled for Tuesday afternoon also coincides with House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson's meeting with a delegation of Knesset members and hostage families.

By the time of the vote, Johnson will have met one-on-one with his Knesset counterpart, Speaker Amir Ohana.

In remarks to reporters prior to their meeting, Johnson and Ohana both reiterated their country's support of one another. Knesset speaker Amir Ohana holds a press conference at the Knesset in Jerusalem. September 6, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"After four months, we have discovered the meaning of true friendship, who stands by us in the moment of truth," Ohana said. "America has no better friend than Israel, and Israel has no better friend than the US."

"We, the free world, led by the strongest superpower the world has ever known, the United States of America, share the same threat," Ohana said. "The forces of evil and darkness represented by the Ayatollah regime in Iran, the head of the snake." Advertisement

Johnson also met with families of hostages ahead of the meeting

Johnson solemnly greeted families of hostages before his formal meeting with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog, Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Yuli Edelstein, MK Idan Roll, and MK Efrat Rayten.

Ali Alziadna, Efrat and Tzvika Mor, Eitan Gonen, and Meital Shai-Weiss, who were at the meeting, held pictures of their family members who remain hostage.

With them was Thomas Hand, whose nine-year-old daughter Emily Hand was released by Hamas after more than 50 days in captivity.

Johnson said he was praying with the family members as he shook their hands.

Johnson noted the diverse religious makeup of the group of family members, comprised of Jewish, Catholic, and Muslim Israelis.

Johnson attacks Biden for the reduction of support for Israel signaled in this decision

Johnson lobbed criticism at President Joe Biden, who said on Monday that he would veto the House bill.

"There's an absence of leadership in the White House as President Joe Biden is attempting to dial down support for Israel," Johnson said.

"House Republicans announced a new aid package to deliver defense and military aid in Israel is desperately needed. It will fend off our enemies in the Middle East and restore costs incurred by the Pentagon's efforts to deter Iran, and there's no time for hesitation. It beckons us to act boldly and decisively to defend Israel and our own citizens," Johnson said.

The Republicans' bill gives $4 million to replenish Iron Dome and David's Sling missile defense systems as well as $3.5 billion for procuring advanced weapons systems.

It also provides $200 million for protecting US personnel and evacuations of US citizens in the region.

House Democrats expressed their opposition to the Republicans' bill in a letter from leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries, who will also be meeting with the Israeli delegation on Tuesday, said the bill is a "nakedly obvious and cynical attempt by MAGA extremists to undermine the possibility of a comprehensive, bipartisan funding package that addresses America’s national security challenges in the Middle East, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region and throughout the world."

Jeffries said Democrats are prepared to support any serious, bipartisan effort in connection with Israel.

Jeffries also said Democrats support Biden's efforts to provide critical aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which isn't included in the Republican's bill.

"Here at home, the time has come for House Republicans to end the political stunts and come together in support of a comprehensive approach to our national security priorities," Jeffries said. "For the aforementioned reasons, and those powerfully articulated by President Joe Biden in the Statement of Administration Policy, we will vote NO on H.R. 7217."

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Rep. Elise Stefanick (R-NY) called the bill a "moral imperative."

"Joe Biden's weakness has emboldened our adversaries abroad and put American lives at risk. Providing funding for our troops and ensuring Israel has the resources to defend itself from the onslaught of unprovoked terrorist-backed attacks is NOT political or partisan," Stefanick said.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said Israel has every right to defend itself against Hamas' barbaric acts of terrorism. He said the bill will "ensure Israel receives the resources it needs to protect innocent lives and end Hamas once and for all."

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA) said the situation in the Middle East is deteriorating.

"We must act to shore up our ally Israel, provide the military and resources that they need, both to protect our own troops and those that are in the region," Calvert said.