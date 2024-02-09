The commander of the IDF's Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, stated that the IDF is determined to allow evacuated residents to return home safely and is preparing to go on the offensive against Hezbollah, during a meeting with the heads of local authorities in the north on Friday.

"Our goal is to change the security situation in the north in a manner that will allow us to safely return the residents home to a state of security," said Gordin. "We are determined to change the security reality that is already shifting these days and continue to prepare for an expansion of the war and to go on the offensive - this is our mission. We will continue to carry out the defensive battle, to strike Hezbollah, and to deny its capabilities.

"Our mission is to protect the residents and communities of the north. The way we operate, and intend to continue [to operate], is partnership, full partnership with you and the residents. The residents of the north are what give us strength to continue, they are the tailwind that allows us to achieve the accomplishments we have reached so far in the north."