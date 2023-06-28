Lieutenant colonel dismissed over security breach allegations

The commander of the Northern Command Major General Ori Gordin has dismissed a Lieutenant Colonel from his position following allegations that said Colonel was involved in information security violations.

As revealed to Walla! news on Tuesday, the officer is suspected of visiting classified facilities without proper approval, violating IDF orders and procedures of the Northern Command. An investigation has since been launched by the Military Police's investigative unit.

Suspicion against the officer arose after information was received that the officer allowed a civilian to enter classified security facilities.

Military reactions to the officer's conduct

Military personnel who spoke to Walla! criticized the officer's conduct, but stated that he "took responsibility for his actions and expressed regret. He claimed that his intentions were good."

Another military source spoke to Walla! mentioned that the officer was not arrested as part of the investigation. He also noted that "the citizen's case is being investigated by the Israeli police."

Incoming Northern Command commander Ori Gordin (left), IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi (center) and outgoing Northern Command commander Amir Baram (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF spokesperson has issued a response, stating that "A Lieutenant Colonel serving at a base in the North is to terminate his service due to suspicions of committing an information security offense. The Military Police have filed an investigation after suspicions arose of an information security offense committed by the officer. According to the allegations, the officer allowed a civilian into several classified areas in military bases without proper approval during operational activity."

"Following the findings collected thus far in the investigation, a dismissal procedure was conducted in which the officer was summoned for a hearing. During the hearing, the officer took responsibility for his actions. Given the circumstances, and also at the officer's request, it was decided that he terminate his position immediately," they added.