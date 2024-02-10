Jerusalem Post
Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for 17 members killed during US-UK air strikes

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2024 17:13

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis held a funeral on Saturday for at least 17 terrorists killed during joint US-British air strikes, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said.

The Houthis have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at commercial ships since Nov. 19 in what they say is a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza, prompting Britain and the United States to start retaliatory strikes last month.

"These crimes will not discourage the Yemeni people from continuing their support and backing of their brothers in the Gaza Strip," Saba said in its coverage of the funerals.

Besides the airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, the US and Britain have returned the militia to a list of terrorist groups as turmoil from the Israel-Hamas war spreads through the region.



