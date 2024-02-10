Jerusalem Post
WATCH: Three launchers from Lebanon cross Israeli border, IDF strikes back

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Three launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward Shlomi that fell in an open area on Saturday, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit. IDF artillery struck the sources of fire and additional areas in southern Lebanon. 

Earlier, IDF fighter jets struck several Hezbollah targets, including three military command centers in the area of Ayta ash Shab and Naqoura, where the terrorists were operating, and two terrorist infrastructures in the area of Khiam and Marwahin. Furthermore, on Saturday, additional terrorist infrastructure was struck in the area of Boustane.

IDF strikes terror targets in Lebanon. February 10, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the IDF added. The Israeli military vowed to continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat.


