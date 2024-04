On Monday, Israeli fighter jets targeted Hezbollah terror sites in Rachaya Al Foukhar and Khiam in southern Lebanon on Monday, the IDF reported.

The strikes aimed at Hezbollah launch sites, terrorist infrastructure, and a military facility, the IDF added. This is the third time the IDF has struck in Lebanon on Monday.

Furthermore, Israeli artillery targeted and neutralized a threat in the vicinity of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.