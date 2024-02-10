Jerusalem Post
IDF delivers medical equipment to Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF facilitated the delivery of over 20 oxygen tanks and additional medical equipment to Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, it announced on Saturday.

This operation, coordinated by officers of the Gaza Coordination and Liaison, involved collaboration with the hospital and various international aid organizations.

The IDF stated that due to the use of the hospital by terrorists as an operational hideout, as well as the intense combat in the area near the hospital, intricate coordination was carried out with international aid organizations and local officials to transfer the oxygen tanks to the designated locations, from which the IDF collected the oxygen tanks and transferred them to the hospital.

Oxygen tanks delivered to Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis by the IDF, February 10th, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Oxygen tanks delivered to Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis by the IDF, February 10th, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers delivering medical equipment to the Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, February 10th, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers delivering medical equipment to the Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, February 10th, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


