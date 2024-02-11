A source in Hamas told the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV channel on Sunday: "Netanyahu is trying to escape from fulfilling the deal by mass slaughter and a new humanitarian disaster in Rafah. A military attack on Rafah means a cessation of the negotiations on a deal," according to a KAN news report.
Hamas: A military operation in Rafah will end negotiation for hostage deal
