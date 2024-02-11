National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was involved in a screaming match with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at Sunday's cabinet meeting, held at the northern Julis military base, Israeli media reported.

Ben-Gvir took aim at the military chief for the IDF's cooperation with Israel Police in foiling daily protests against the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza from Israeli border crossings led by right-wing groups.

"You cannot contact the Israel Police commissioner directly," Ben-Gvir was quoted by Israeli media as yelling at Halevi. "If you want him, you need to go through me.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly came to the IDF commander's defense, arguing that Halevi was only "carrying out decisions made by the cabinet and is operating within his authority.

Halevi, arguing for the continuation of the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, told the national security minister that "if the aid doesn't enter through Kerem Shalom, it will enter through Rafah, unsupervised. The decision to deliver humanitarian aid was made by the political echelon...you are those who decide. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attend a cabinet meeting at a military base on February 11, 2024 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Ben-Gvir continued to argue that the IDF chief was "making the decisions" rather than the cabinet, calling for the government to "re-examine" entry of aid into Gaza.

Ben-Gvir laments IDF open-fire rules, warns of 'another October 7'

Later, during the same cabinet meeting, Ben-Gvir squabbled with Halevi over the IDF's open-fire rules, which the former had argued were not strict enough and would harm Israeli soldiers. Advertisement

"Directives given to commanders on the field change every day," Halevi said when questioned by the national security minister.

"You know how our enemies operate...they will try us," Ben-Gvir asserted. "They will send women and children as undercover terrorists. If we continue like this, we will reach another October 7.

Halevi responded again, lamenting that "this is the third conversation" he held with Ben-Gvir on the issue. "I take your concerns seriously; after the previous conversation, I held a visit dedicated to this issue.

The visit was held after the IDF announced that it had tragically killed three hostages who raised white flags.

"The soldiers understand the complexities involved...if we do not set these rules, we risk seeing serious incidents of friendly fire." In response, Ben-Gvir said, "we will talk about it a fifth and a fourth time if necessary. We cannot have women and children getting close to the border... anyone who gets near must get a bullet [in his head."

לא מתנצל ולא מגמגם. כל מי שמתקרב לגדר ומסכן את אזרחי מדינת ישראל ואת החיילים הגיבורים שלנו צריך לירות בו. ככה עושים בכל מדינה נורמלית! אסור לנו לחזור לקונספציית ה-6.10! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) February 11, 2024

Following the leaks, the national security minister sent a post on X, stressing that he "does not stutter and does not intend to apologize. All those who endanger our citizens by getting near the border must be shot. This is what they do in any normal state."