IDF strikes Hezbollah as attacks continue on northern front

The IDF struck targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including sites near the town of Marwahin, as Hezbollah continued to claim attacks against Israeli forces along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Sunday.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that terrorist infrastructure and a rocket launcher were hit in the strikes near Marwahin. Additionally, a military outpost, a military structure, and terrorist infrastructure were hit in Israeli strikes near Ramyah, Yaroun, and Chihine in southern Lebanon, and earlier in the day shots were fired toward a suspect near Kfarkela.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. February 11, 2024 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

According to the Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV, two individuals from the Hezbollah-aligned Amal movement and the Islamic Risala Scout Association were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Chihine on Sunday afternoon.