Netanyahu says he has not spoken to Biden since 'over the top' comments

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 11, 2024 16:48

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he has not spoken to US President Joe Biden since the president made remarks about Israel's military response to Hamas being "over the top."

Netanyahu was speaking in an interview on the "Fox News Sunday" program.

"I appreciate President Biden's support for Israel since the beginning of the war. I don't know exactly what he meant by that," Netanyahu said in reference to the US leader's comments in an interview aired on Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program.

Also in the ABC interview, Netanyahu said that "enough" of the 132 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza are alive to justify Israel's ongoing war in the region.



