In Washington on Thursday night Biden had harsh words for Israel stating, “The conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top.”
US President Joe Biden issued a memorandum linking American military aid globally to adherence to international humanitarian law, including for Israel, as he called the IDF’s military operation in Gaza “over the top.”
Forms of military aid could be suspended If reports of violations are found credible, according to the National Security Memorandum issued on Thursday night.Go to the full article >>
Jordan stands firm on Palestinian independence as path to peace
In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Jordanian officials and activists reassert the critical role of Palestinian self-determination in achieving lasting peace and security in the Middle East.
Statements made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejecting any role for Hamas in the days after the war were met with skepticism by Jordanians and Palestinians. They argued that the US official can’t restrict the scope of the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people.
Khaled Shnikat, director of the Jordanian Society for Political Science, believes that the postwar status of Gaza depends in large part on how the fighting will end. “If it ends with an Israeli withdrawal, that would be much different than if it ends with a total Israeli military victory,” he told The Media Line. However, Shnikat said that he believes that Jordan understands that, in all cases, the future status of the Gaza Strip “is a purely Palestinian issue and must be decided by Palestinians. Anything other than that will not lead to stability,” he added.Go to the full article >>
Families of hostages set to file suit against Hamas at Hague
The Hostage and Missing Families Forum intends to file a lawsuit against Hamas at the International Criminal Court, with a delegation from the Forum set to head to the Hague on Wednesday, Ynet reported on Saturday.
The delegation, which will include about 100 representatives and attorneys from Israel and abroad, will file the suit which the forum has worked on for the past four months.Go to the full article >>
UN condemns French statement calling October 7 massacre antisemitic
"The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel's oppression," said the UN special rapporteur.
UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, expressed outrage on Saturday after French President Emmanuel Macron referred to the October 7 massacre as "the largest antisemitic massacre of our century," insisting that the massacre of 1,200 Israelis was simply a "response to Israel's oppression."
"The 'greatest antisemitic massacre of our century'? No, Mr. @EmmanuelMacron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel's oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims," wrote Albanese on X.Go to the full article >>
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana projects unity during trip to US despite division, criticism
The Knesset Speaker's trip to the United States comes amongst division over the Israel-Gaza conflict, which remains at the forefront.
NEW YORK - Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana traveled to Washington, DC, and New York last week amid a pivotal point in time for the US' relationship with Israel as pressures for a hostage deal and humanitarian aid in Gaza mount worldwide.
Ohana's trip came at the invitation of his counterpart in Congress, House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).Go to the full article >>
Global opposition to Netanyahu's plan for IDF military campaign in Rafah
PM to bring plan for military campaign, civilian protection to cabinet.
The international community, including the US and Germany, Israel's staunch allies, has publicly opposed IDF plans to launch a military operation against Hamas in Rafah.
Egypt has warned that its 1979 peace treaty with Israel could be at risk, if Israel attacks the Gazan city, which is on the Egyptian border, the Wall Street Journal reported.Go to the full article >>
Israel to send top delegation to Cairo for hostage talks with Egypt, Qatar, and US
According to senior Israeli figures, ongoing discussions with Egypt and Qatar are focused the hostages, with a critical deadline set for the coming Tuesday
Israel plans to send a delegation next week to Cairo. The team will be led by Mossad Director Dedi Barnea, Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar, and retired Major General Nitzan Alon.
They are set to meet CIA Director Bill Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel, and the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani to deliberate on efforts to secure the hostages' release, as informed by two high-ranking Israelis.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: IDF finds Hamas command tunnel under UNRWA Gaza HQ
"This is one of the central commands of the intelligence. This place is one of the Hamas intelligence units, where they commanded most of the combat."
New evidence of the cooperation between UNRWA and the Islamist terror organization Hamas came to light after the IDF discovered a tunnel shaft near a UNRWA school during its operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced on Saturday.
The tunnel shaft, near the school, led to an underground shelter that served as a valuable asset for Hamas's military intelligence wing, according to the IDF. The route connected to the tunnel also led to a path beneath UNRWA's central headquarters in the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says