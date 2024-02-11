Demonstrators carry banners and flags during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Amman, Jordan November 17, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)

Statements made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejecting any role for Hamas in the days after the war were met with skepticism by Jordanians and Palestinians. They argued that the US official can’t restrict the scope of the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people.

Khaled Shnikat, director of the Jordanian Society for Political Science, believes that the postwar status of Gaza depends in large part on how the fighting will end. “If it ends with an Israeli withdrawal, that would be much different than if it ends with a total Israeli military victory,” he told The Media Line. However, Shnikat said that he believes that Jordan understands that, in all cases, the future status of the Gaza Strip “is a purely Palestinian issue and must be decided by Palestinians. Anything other than that will not lead to stability,” he added.