Mass anti-Israel protests surround UK's Downing Street

Anti-Israel protesters surrounded London's Downing Street on Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police. The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign claimed that 2000 protesters were in attendance, claiming that the demonstration was because "Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and is preparing to launch an all out assault on Rafah."

HAPPENING NOWOver 2,000 outside Downing Street demanding the UK govt call for an immediate #CeasefireNOW Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and is preparing to launch an all out assault on RafahJoin us! We must do everything we can to #StopGazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/h0OUlt6q3y — PSC (@PSCupdates) February 12, 2024

"A static protest is taking place on Whitehall, opposite Downing Street," the Met wrote on X. "Officers are present to ensure it takes place safely and that any offences can be dealt with.

"Due to the numbers present we have closed the southbound carriageway from Horse Guards Avenue to Parliament Square. This is necessary to ensure the safety of those present and any passing pedestrians. "We will reopen the carriageway as soon as it is safe to do so."