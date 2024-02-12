Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mass anti-Israel protests surround UK's Downing Street

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Anti-Israel protesters surrounded London's Downing Street on Monday night, according to the Metropolitan Police. The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign claimed that 2000 protesters were in attendance, claiming that the demonstration was because "Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and is preparing to launch an all out assault on Rafah."

"A static protest is taking place on Whitehall, opposite Downing Street," the Met wrote on X. "Officers are present to ensure it takes place safely and that any offences can be dealt with.

"Due to the numbers present we have closed the southbound carriageway from Horse Guards Avenue to Parliament Square. This is necessary to ensure the safety of those present and any passing pedestrians. "We will reopen the carriageway as soon as it is safe to do so."

White House welcomes freedom for two Israeli hostages in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:29 PM
Strikes in Rafah not the launch of a full-scale offensive- State Dept
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 08:06 PM
Defense Minister Gallant: 'More operations to come'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 07:49 PM
US Defense Secretary Austin cancels travel after hospitalization
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:44 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 06:42 PM
Russian court orders arrest in absentia of Meta spokesperson
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:56 PM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon' missile last week
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 05:54 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Yamam forces who liberated hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 05:15 PM
EU's Borrell suggests US rethink military aid to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:57 PM
UNRWA chief says he has no intention to resign
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 04:55 PM
Israeli citizen crosses into Gaza Strip, retraced his steps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 03:49 PM
Dutch state to appeal order to halt export of F-35 jet parts to Israel
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas forces halved with more than 12,000 terrorists killed
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:40 PM
UK's Cameron: Israel should think before further action in Rafah
By REUTERS
02/12/2024 02:23 PM
IDF arrests 17 suspects in overnight operation in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 01:34 PM