What impact are Houthi's Red Sea attacks having on people around the world? - State Dept

While the Houthis claimed that they are targeting international shipping to help Palestinians in Gaza, their actions are limiting aid reaching them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Armed Houthi followers hold RPG launchers as they take part in a parade during a protest to decry the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets and to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Sanaa, Yemen Januar (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
The US State Department published a series of posts on X on Monday explaining the impact that the attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea over the recent months by Yemen's Houthis have had on innocent people around the world.

The posts come amid celebration of the militants' attacks by pro-Palestinian groups who view the attacks as an act of protest against Israel's war against Hamas. The Houthis have claimed the ships they have targeted have a connection to Israel.

In the first of a series of posts, the State Department explained that ships taking longer journeys to avoid the seas surrounding Yemen would cause increased food, medicine, and fuel costs. While this could impact American's monthly expenditures, the post made clear that it could also be a barrier to people receiving life-saving aid.

The department said that 20% of global shipping of food, fuel, and medicine was being disrupted. 

Ship and tug boats are seen at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen February 1, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD)
Ships carrying supplies need to travel an additional 4,000 miles around the southern tip of Africa to avoid the Red Sea, adding ten days of travel time.

The cost of shipping a 40-foot container from East Asia to the Mediterranean has increased by nearly USD $6000. The cost of the same container to be shipped from East Asia to North Europe has also met a significant increase.

Houthis claims vs reality

In addition, while the Houthis claim to target only ships connected with Israel, the State Department stressed that ships from 40 different countries had been victims of Houthi attacks.

Adding to the contradiction between Houthi claims and their actions, the posts noted that the "reckless" actions of the Houthis were preventing aid from reaching Palestinians in Gaza.



