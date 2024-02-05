The US State Department published a series of posts on X on Monday explaining the impact that the attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea over the recent months by Yemen's Houthis have had on innocent people around the world.

The posts come amid celebration of the militants' attacks by pro-Palestinian groups who view the attacks as an act of protest against Israel's war against Hamas. The Houthis have claimed the ships they have targeted have a connection to Israel.

Since the Houthis have started shooting missiles at unarmed ships support for them has ballooned on the anti Zionist demonstrations. The crowd chants:"Yemen Yemen make us proud turn another ship around" pic.twitter.com/eCjWKY4iA0 — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) February 3, 2024

In the first of a series of posts, the State Department explained that ships taking longer journeys to avoid the seas surrounding Yemen would cause increased food, medicine, and fuel costs. While this could impact American's monthly expenditures, the post made clear that it could also be a barrier to people receiving life-saving aid.

You may not realize that Houthi attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea are directly impacting people’s lives. Ships taking longer journeys increase the cost of food, medicine, and fuel, as well as life-saving aid to people who need it most. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ETnUT5NrFB — Department of State (@StateDept) February 5, 2024

The department said that 20% of global shipping of food, fuel, and medicine was being disrupted. Ship and tug boats are seen at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen February 1, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD)

Ships carrying supplies need to travel an additional 4,000 miles around the southern tip of Africa to avoid the Red Sea, adding ten days of travel time. Advertisement

The cost of shipping a 40-foot container from East Asia to the Mediterranean has increased by nearly USD $6000. The cost of the same container to be shipped from East Asia to North Europe has also met a significant increase.

The Houthis’ reckless actions are impacting the delivery of essential goods, like grain and medical supplies, and lifesaving aid to people who need it most, such as those in Yemen and Gaza. pic.twitter.com/2CuYMDM1zR — Department of State (@StateDept) February 5, 2024

Houthis claims vs reality

In addition, while the Houthis claim to target only ships connected with Israel, the State Department stressed that ships from 40 different countries had been victims of Houthi attacks.

Adding to the contradiction between Houthi claims and their actions, the posts noted that the "reckless" actions of the Houthis were preventing aid from reaching Palestinians in Gaza.