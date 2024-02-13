IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated that the laws surrounding conscription for the army in Israel should change such that all members of Israeli society are called up to defend the country.

In these challenging times, one thing is very clear - everyone should do their part to protect our home,” Halevi said. “This is a different time, and prior realities should be reexamined. We are currently promoting immediate enlistment solutions in order to fill our ranks in light of the ongoing fighting. More of this will be required in the future.

Currently, under Israeli law, Israeli Arabs and the Ultra-Orthodox are not required to serve in the IDF. Last week, war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said that "in the long term," a service bill must be gradually implemented so that these two groups could "enter the circle of service,"

“The IDF has always sought to integrate all parts of Israeli society among its ranks,” the IDF chief of staff continued. “This war demonstrates the need for change. To join the service, to protect our home. We have a historic opportunity to expand the IDF’s recruitment sources at a time when the necessity is very high. We will know how to produce the solutions and the right conditions for every population that will join this noble mission.”

Halevi also spoke on the latest updates from the ground in Gaza. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi seen on October 11, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"IDF reaching places that the enemy never imagined"

"In the south of the Gaza Strip, in Khan Yunis, we are reaching places that the enemy never imagined we would reach," Halevi said.

"All of Hamas's strategic assets are being destroyed in the city that was once considered their terror stronghold," he added. "So far, we have eliminated over 10,000 terrorists, including many commanders. This is what dismantling Hamas means. Our military achievements, as I previously mentioned, are very high, but there is still a long way to go before we can achieve the war's objectives.

Helavi's comment that the IDF had eliminated 10,000 terrorists breaks away from the 12,000 figure cited by an Israeli government spokesperson the day prior.

Halevi went on to emphasize the need to eliminate Hamas's senior leadership, return Gazan civilians to their homes safely, and return the hostages.