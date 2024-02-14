Rockets hit northern Israel as Hezbollah ramps up attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2024 09:44
Smoke rises above Kfar Yuval following a rocket strike that, according to Israel's ambulance service, was fatal, near Israel's Lebanese border in northern Israel, January 14, 2024 (photo credit: t.me/Gurad_Israel/Handout via REUTERS )
Rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel on Wednesday morning as Hezbollah ramped up their attacks on Israeli cities.

Sirens were heard in Safed, Meron, and across the Upper Western Galilee.

There were initial reports of a direct hit in Safed, and Magen David Adom (MDA) stated they were providing medical aid to six people - three in moderate condition and three in light condition. The wounded were transferred to Ziv Medical Center in Safed. 

Two people were wounded in Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday after a direct rocket hit landed.

Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, November 11, 2023 (credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)
Hezbollah says will only stop when 'Israeli aggression' in Gaza ends

The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday that his faction's cross-border shelling into Israel would only end when Israel's "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to displace more residents from northern Israel, where tens of thousands have already been evacuated from months of Hezbollah rocket fire, and said that if Israel's military widened the war his group would do the same.
Reuters contributed to this report.


