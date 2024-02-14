Rockets hit northern Israel as Hezbollah ramps up attacks

Rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel on Wednesday morning as Hezbollah ramped up their attacks on Israeli cities.

Sirens were heard in Safed, Meron, and across the Upper Western Galilee.

There were initial reports of a direct hit in Safed, and Magen David Adom (MDA) stated they were providing medical aid to six people - three in moderate condition and three in light condition. The wounded were transferred to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

Hezbollah says will only stop when 'Israeli aggression' in Gaza ends

Two people were wounded in Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday after a direct rocket hit landed.