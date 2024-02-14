Jerusalem Post
US House speaker resists Ukraine, Israel bill

By REUTERS

Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson indicated again on Wednesday he has no immediate plans to allow the chamber to vote on a $95 billion package of international security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"We're not going to be forced into action by the Senate," Johnson said at House leaders' weekly news conference.

He reiterated his insistence that any package of international military and humanitarian assistance must also include measures to address security at the US border with Mexico.

US expects Israel to allow flour shipment into Gaza, White House says
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 07:54 PM
Families of hostages head to cabinet MKs' houses demanding answers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 07:44 PM
Russian missile hits apartments in Kharkiv region, killing two
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 07:26 PM
IDF soldier Omer Sarah Benjo killed in Hezbollah attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 06:17 PM
Macron tells Netanyahu of his opposition to possible offensive in Rafah
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 05:52 PM
UK wants 'absolute guarantee' of no repeat of UNWRA allegations
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 05:37 PM
US FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 05:02 PM
Pentagon chief vows to support Ukraine even as future funding remains in
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 04:16 PM
Putin may visit Turkey before Russian election set for mid-March
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 04:13 PM
US forces launch strike on Houthi-Yemen
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:25 PM
Earthquake felt in Mexico City
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:08 PM
Abbas urges Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:17 PM
Netanyahu adviser says markets ignore Moody's Israel cut
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:14 PM
Kremlin: possible US prisoner swap can only be done 'in silence'
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 12:12 PM
Russia downs 9 Ukraine-launched drones, RIA agency reports
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 06:20 AM