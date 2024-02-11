The IDF paused its operations in the Al-Jneina neighborhood of Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday in order to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced.

The pause lasted from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The COGAT statement noted the day prior, four tankers carrying cooking gas entered Gaza with the aim of keeping vital humanitarian infrastructure operational.

The @IDF is enabling tactical pauses for humanitarian purposes. These pauses take place between 10:00 and 14:00 to allow the civilians of Gaza to replenish stocks such as food and water.For the full list of pauses, check out our website: https://t.co/mjOUmOnFjc. pic.twitter.com/PlSwT2G7XK — COGAT (@cogatonline) February 11, 2024

Further, this past Thursday alone, 65 trucks carrying 1,330 tons of food, 11 trucks carrying 165 tons of shelter equipment, 18 trucks carrying 355 tons of medical supplies, and 13 trucks carrying 195 tons of various goods entered the Strip.

According to COGAT, 12,561 trucks carrying 230,900 tons of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since the start of the war. A truck carrying aid arrives at a tent camp, as Displaced Palestinians who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, take shelter there amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Bakeries in Gaza operational

Additionally, critical food infrastructure, including 15 bakeries that supply Gazans with more than two million breads, rolls, and pitas, is operational.

COGAT added that, with the facilitation of the organization, the 15 operational bakeries in Gaza is an increase from just ten two weeks prior.