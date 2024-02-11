IDF pauses activity in Rafah, facilitates movement of humanitarian aid - COGAT

The pause in the IDF's activities in Rafah lasted from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
rucks carrying aid line up near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, February 1, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

The IDF paused its operations in the Al-Jneina neighborhood of Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday in order to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced.

The COGAT statement noted the day prior, four tankers carrying cooking gas entered Gaza with the aim of keeping vital humanitarian infrastructure operational.

Further, this past Thursday alone, 65 trucks carrying 1,330 tons of food, 11 trucks carrying 165 tons of shelter equipment, 18 trucks carrying 355 tons of medical supplies, and 13 trucks carrying 195 tons of various goods entered the Strip.

According to COGAT, 12,561 trucks carrying 230,900 tons of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since the start of the war. 

A truck carrying aid arrives at a tent camp, as Displaced Palestinians who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, take shelter there amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
A truck carrying aid arrives at a tent camp, as Displaced Palestinians who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, take shelter there amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Bakeries in Gaza operational

Additionally, critical food infrastructure, including 15 bakeries that supply Gazans with more than two million breads, rolls, and pitas, is operational.

COGAT added that, with the facilitation of the organization, the 15 operational bakeries in Gaza is an increase from just ten two weeks prior.



