Ronen Tzur resigns from Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ronen Tzur, the communications consultant of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, announced his resignation from the position, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

In a statement on X, he said, "At the meeting of the families of the hostages that took place this morning, the families expressed grave concern about the reactions of political parties in the coalition to my involvement in the management of the forum.

"Evidence was presented at the meeting that some of the families received threats during their visits to the Knesset and during meetings with coalition members, who provided their assistance to the families of the hostages in changing the composition of the forum leaders.

"In this difficult and painful moment for the families, I do not intend to allow any political party to directly or implicitly threaten the families of the hostages and make them victims of unscrupulous political parties."

"It was decided by full agreement that from now on, a team of families selected by them will lead the activities of the headquarters, and the volunteer team will advise the families," he concluded.