Jerusalem Post
IDF finds video of Bibas family alive in captivity in early days of war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2024 16:27

The IDF found in recent days a video showing Shiri Bibas and her children Ariel (4) and Kfir (1) alive in captivity in Gaza in the early days of the war, Israeli media reported on Monday. 

The family was told that the video was found in a tunnel or in a hiding place, N12 said.

The video is expected to be published by the IDF with the consent of the family. 

The family stated, "You can see the family arrive in Gaza alive; Hamas is solely responsible for their safety," Maariv reported. 

Jimmy Miller, a family member, told Israeli news outlet Ynet: "This video has not changed anything and does not indicate anything new. A total of photographs from the first days - it does not give an indication of anything. We are hoping that they will return to us as soon as possible and that the government will do everything possible," he said. "These two children and their parents were supposed to be released during the November ceasefire, and while this did not happen, the minimum would have been for them to be released in a humanitarian gesture. We are already expecting everything, the best and the worst."

